National Bank of Canada Declares Dividend of $0.68 (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6756 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $65.73 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17.

Several brokerages have commented on NTIOF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

