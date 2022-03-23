Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $222.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.90. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,542 shares of company stock worth $13,473,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

