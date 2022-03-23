Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $844,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 448.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $250.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $216.77 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

