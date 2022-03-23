Allworth Financial LP Buys 612 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $329.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $288.94 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

