Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Announce $6.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will post $6.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. FedEx reported earnings of $5.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $20.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $22.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $226.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.