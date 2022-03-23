Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.17

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 62996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $8,747,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,042 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $2,397,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $1,885,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.