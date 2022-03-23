Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.17

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 62996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $8,747,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,042 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $2,397,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $1,885,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawkins (HWKN)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.