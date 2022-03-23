Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Sun Life Financial worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 80.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,788 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 167,532 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 137.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

NYSE:SLF opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

