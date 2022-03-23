Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,205 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.09% of Restaurant Brands International worth $16,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.81%.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

