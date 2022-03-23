AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 92,328 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,328 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of Discovery worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

