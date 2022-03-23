AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 736,448 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,448 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Lumen Technologies worth $29,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.