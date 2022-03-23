AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 4,263 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.27% of Arrow Electronics worth $25,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARW opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

