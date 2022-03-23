Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 12,320 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 195.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

