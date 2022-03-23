Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SDY opened at $127.16 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $132.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.58.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

