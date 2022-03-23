Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

