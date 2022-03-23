First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE FIF opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.