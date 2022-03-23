First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE FIF opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.03.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
