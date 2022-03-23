Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $275.54 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $234.70 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.