CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $2,532,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $5,599,192. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $217.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.74 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

