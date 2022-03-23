British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.735 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

British American Tobacco has increased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

