PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $123.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.88.

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of PVH by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 369.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PVH opened at $81.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.12. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

