Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.68

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6784 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22.

GJNSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pareto Securities downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

