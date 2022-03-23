Brokerages Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

TER opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $264,189,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $83,248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $51,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

