Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.36.

AXTA opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

