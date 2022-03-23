Hedera Hashgraph One Day Trading Volume Reaches $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00198862 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00026413 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.05 or 0.00431779 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00059381 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.