HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73), Briefing.com reports. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HUYA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after buying an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HUYA by 849.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HUYA by 51.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HUYA by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CLSA decreased their target price on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

HUYA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.