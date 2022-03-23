Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $7.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $1.46 on Friday. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.