STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

