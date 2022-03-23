Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GRPH stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,281. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

