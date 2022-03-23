Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Man Group plc increased its position in Public Storage by 124.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after buying an additional 260,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Public Storage by 144.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after buying an additional 233,872 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Public Storage by 132.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after buying an additional 198,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 58.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,300,000 after buying an additional 182,034 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $370.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.11. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $236.72 and a 12-month high of $380.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.