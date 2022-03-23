Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $224.96 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

