Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.60. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.