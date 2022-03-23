Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 2,499 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

