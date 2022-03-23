463 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 56.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 205,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $145.92 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

