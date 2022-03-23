Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.1% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.60.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

