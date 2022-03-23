GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Up 4.1%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.59. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

