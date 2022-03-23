GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Up 4.1%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.59. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.