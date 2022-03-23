Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Shares Up 9.5%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

