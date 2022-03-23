2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715.

TSVT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

