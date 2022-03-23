2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80.
In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715.
2seventy bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.