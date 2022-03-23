Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.68 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of -594.13 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

