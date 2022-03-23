Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Shares Down 2.5%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.
Trident Acquisitions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TDACU)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trident Acquisitions (TDACU)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.