RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Down 0.3%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,576 ($33.91) and last traded at GBX 2,602 ($34.25). Approximately 46,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 42,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,610 ($34.36).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($46.74) to GBX 3,840 ($50.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,603.33 ($60.60).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,114.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,260.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

