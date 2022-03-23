Financial Comparison: Katapult (KPLT) & Its Competitors

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Katapult to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Katapult and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 176 712 1052 82 2.51

Katapult currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 190.18%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Katapult has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 13.22% -0.76% 5.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Katapult and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million -$31.93 million 44.81 Katapult Competitors $1.64 billion $136.53 million 8.52

Katapult’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Katapult rivals beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Katapult (Get Rating)

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

