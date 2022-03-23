Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Lowered to $33.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Primoris Services stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Primoris Services by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Primoris Services by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

