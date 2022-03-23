Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Lowered to $33.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.
Primoris Services stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Primoris Services by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Primoris Services by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
