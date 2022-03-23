Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) & Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Financial Review

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hope Bancorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hope Bancorp pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $610.13 million 3.27 $204.57 million $1.66 10.01 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $83.75 million 3.32 $24.01 million $4.48 11.00

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 33.53% 9.85% 1.16% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 28.67% 14.88% 1.28%

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offering traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and short-and-long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans, trust, investment, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

