Brokerages Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) PT at $40.57

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

