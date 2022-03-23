Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Valley National Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

