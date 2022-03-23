Konomi Network Hits Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,768,373 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

