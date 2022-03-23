Stellar Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $5.10 billion and $338.05 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00221750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00199811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00026386 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.22 or 0.07007932 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,061 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,264,726 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

