Krios (GIG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

Krios (GIG) traded 241.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Krios coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $9.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Krios has traded 283.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007565 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00130279 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00335056 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

