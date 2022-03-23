Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $10.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.82. Skillz has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Skillz by 36.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at $443,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,357,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

