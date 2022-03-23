Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $200.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ADI stock opened at $164.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.11. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

