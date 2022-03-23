Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.99 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.29.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.